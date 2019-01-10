  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:death threats, FBI, John Pinkham, purdue, Superfan, Tyler Trent

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Threats from Florida man get attention from authorities.

The FBI is now investigating the case of a Florida man accused of making death threats against the family of a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died last week.

gettyimages 1064857256 Threats Directed At Purdue Superfan Family Draws FBI Attention

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 24: Purdue fan Tyler Trent holds the Ol’ Oaken Bucket following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that 39-year-old John Pinkham will be extradited to Indiana to face federal charges of intent to injure. He was arrested Monday.

Pinkham is accused of making multiple posts using an alias on 20-year-old Tyler Trent’s Facebook page after news of the former Purdue student’s death. Authorities say the posts included threats of violence at a vigil at the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.

gettyimages 1076896854 Threats Directed At Purdue Superfan Family Draws FBI Attention

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – JANUARY 03: Tyler Cook #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is seen before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 3, 2019, in West Lafayette, Indiana. Both teams are wearing TylerStrong warmups honoring Purdue Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent who died earlier in the week. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Chitwood says Pinkham denied sending the threats and blamed his girlfriend.

Trent’s battle with bone cancer drew national attention.

A lawyer for Pinkham isn’t listed.

