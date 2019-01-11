DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – As part of a settlement with regulators, DTE Energy will replace about 7,500 ‘Smart’ meters which transmit information back to DTE. The so-called smart meters have been installed across DTE’s service territory in southeastern Michigan. They allow the utility to collect electricity usage without sending someone to each home. Some customers opted to pay roughly $10 per month to have someone read the meter instead of having their information automatically sent back to DTE. The problem was, DTE found that some of those meters were still transmitting information back. A spokesman for DTE said DTE found 12 percent of meters on the opt-out list was still sending data. The utility told state regulators it would replace all 7,500 meters this year and ensure they don’t have transmitting equipment inside.

The deal was part of a recent settlement with regulators over problems with shut-offs.

