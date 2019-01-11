JACKSON (CBS Detroit/AP) — The state of Michigan has approved Consumer Energy’s electric vehicle charging program, PowerMIDrive.

The three-year, $10 million pilot program supports the state’s growing electric vehicle market through new rates, rebates, and customer education.

The program includes a Nighttime Savers Rate to encourage drivers to charge their electric vehicles between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Residential drivers who sign up for the nighttime rate will be offered up to a $500 rebate for each electric vehicle charging station. Consumers Energy also will offer up to $5,000 in rebates for chargers installed in public areas such as workplaces and multi-unit dwellings.

Natural Resources Defense Council senior attorney Mark Nabong says the “program can help more people access electric cars as a clean, cheaper alternative to gasoline cars.”

