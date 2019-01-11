Comments
MICHIGAN (Patch) — A new study has ranked the best cities to live in around Michigan for 2019.
HomeSnacks produced the study and looked at the following factors: home values, income, population density, unemployment rate, commute time, crime, education levels, health insurance coverage, and poverty rates.
This time, HomeSnacks published a report on the “10 best places to live in Michigan for 2019.”
Here are the cities that made their Top 10:
- East Grand Rapids
- Huntington Woods
- Birmingham
- Beverly Hills
- Berkley
Click here for the full list.