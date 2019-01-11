ROCHESTER HILLS (CBSDETROIT/AP) — A 26-year-old former special needs teacher in Rochester Hills has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct involving two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17.

Kathryn Houghtaling was arraigned Friday in Rochester Hills District Court. She has been fired from her job at Rochester High School.

Authorities say the incidents took place at a home and in a vehicle in November and December.

Houghtaling was a special education teacher for one of the students. Defense attorney Zachary Glaza said in court Friday that the student was assigned to Houghtaling’s classroom due to a reading deficiency.

Houghtaling of Sterling Heights was jailed on a $200,000 bond. She returns to court Jan. 24 for a probable cause conference and Jan. 30 for a preliminary examination.

If convicted Houghtaling faces up to 15 years in prison.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.