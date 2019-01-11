Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, MLB, Shane Greene

The Tigers have avoided arbitration with reliever Shane Greene, agreeing to a $4 million, one-year contract with the right-hander.

Greene went 4-6 with a 5.12 ERA and 32 saves last season and earned $1.95 million. He appeared in 66 games and struck out 65 in 63 1/3 innings.

Greene was mostly a starter in his debut season with the New York Yankees in 2014, and again with Detroit in 2015, but he was exclusively a reliever in 2017 and 2018. He blew six saves last season and allowed 12 home runs.

