DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Reports say U.S. – China trade war is to blame for a delay for GAC Motor to enter the American market.

You Jun, president of GAC Motor said the dispute is a factor in moving its U.S. product launch from the end of this year to the first half of 2020.

Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor, says the Chinese automaker will start selling in U.S. "soon." #NAIAS2019 pic.twitter.com/m5crlY2PtO — Breana Noble (@BreanaCNoble) January 14, 2019

At its fifth Detroit show, GAC unveiled a concept called the Entranze. The “hyper family car” comes from GAC’s Los Angeles design center, one of three such U.S. facilities.

The GAC Advanced Design Center Los Angeles is responsible for advanced design and brand visual design, and putting together an outstanding international design team for GAC. Their latest creation is the all-electric concept SUV ENTRANZE, debuting in 3 days at the 2019 NAIAS! pic.twitter.com/racTEasDUo — GAC MOTOR (@Gac_Motor) January 11, 2019

President Donald Trump imposed tariff increases of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. President Xi Jinping responded by imposing penalties on $110 billion of American goods.

A December agreement postponed further increases.

