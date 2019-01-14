DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Reports indicate that Ford and Volkswagen have scheduled conference call Tuesday morning to announce details of a partnership that’s been in the works for the past couple of months.

Ford and Volkswagen just announced their press conference Tuesday morning at the #DetroitAutoShow to discuss their "alliance talks." The file name of the media advisory refers to "Project Cyclone." #NAIAS — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) January 14, 2019

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess (Dees), Ford CEO Jim Hackett and other executives will be on the call.

The two have been discussing sharing costs for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as the possibility of sharing some factory space.

VW announced Monday that it would spend $800 million at its factory site in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to build new electric vehicles.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.