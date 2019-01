DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Kia unveiled their newest SUV at the 2019 NAIAS, the Kia Telluride.

This SUV will be will be the largest vehicle for the South Korean automaker.

The Kia Telluride will have three-rows, carrying up to eight passengers.

The automaker says production will start later this year.

