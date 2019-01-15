  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

11-13-18-29-42, Lucky Ball: 3

Poker Lotto

QC-AD-KH-4C-2S

Midday Daily 3

9-2-1

Midday Daily 4

8-6-9-0

Daily 3

6-6-6

Daily 4

1-6-7-8

Fantasy 5

10-17-24-33-38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-10-11-13-18-20-25-28-29-33-36-37-39-40-41-45-54-59-68-74-76-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

