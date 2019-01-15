Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
11-13-18-29-42, Lucky Ball: 3
Poker Lotto
QC-AD-KH-4C-2S
Midday Daily 3
9-2-1
Midday Daily 4
8-6-9-0
Daily 3
6-6-6
Daily 4
1-6-7-8
Fantasy 5
10-17-24-33-38
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
02-10-11-13-18-20-25-28-29-33-36-37-39-40-41-45-54-59-68-74-76-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
