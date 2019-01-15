(CBS Detroit/CNN) — Netflix has announced its raising its prices again, the news caused the company’s stock to rise.

Prices in the United States will increase as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs.

All three of the company’s plans will change in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.

The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.

Netflix stock spiked 6% at market open.

