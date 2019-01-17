SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – It may be the hottest ticket in town as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer takes to the Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club stage Friday morning at the Townsend Hotel to talk about issues and answer questions before an audience since taking office on Jan. 1.

Whitmer, the state’s 49th governor, will appear with CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, also a Free Press columnist, as she talks about topics like fixing the roads, navigating the political landscape in Lansing, addressing the high costs of college, and implementing the state’s new law allowing adults to use recreational marijuana.

The event – “A Conversation With Governor Whitmer: What comes Next for Michigan” is second in the paper’s series of high profile speakers launched to address vital regional issues. MSU Interim President John Engler appeared in the inaugural Breakfast Club event last year.

Don’t have a ticket to Friday’s Breakfast Club sold out forum? You can hear it as it will air as a special “Michigan Matters” on Sunday, Jan.27 at 11:30 am on CBS 62.

If you have a question to suggestion, email Carol Cain.

For additional information on future Breakfast Club forums email Soula Burns.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.