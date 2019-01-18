Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Are passenger cars on their way out as SUVs and pickups take center stage at NAIAS 2019 going on at Cobo Center for the next week? Will electric vehicles pick up momentum? Will moving the North American International Auto Show to June in 2020 be a positive thing for the region?

Those were among things discussed with Bill Ford, Bob Lutz, Larry Alexander, Carlo Bailo, and other auto executives and political leaders who talked about it with Carol Cain, Senior Producer, Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS who spent time at Cobo Center along with the CBS 62 crew.

Much focus was on moving the annual show — which rings up over $400 million to the region’s coffer — to June in 2020.

Numerous vehicles were unveiled during media week and will be on display at the show including Ford’s 2020 Explorer, Toyota’s brand new Supra and more.

Appearing in the show: Bill Ford, Bob Lutz, Larry Alexander, Carla Bailo, Detroit Free Press Auto Critic Mark Phelan, Claude Molinari, Rod Allen, Daniel Schrock, Bob Golling, Doug North, Bill Fay, Glenn Stevens, Cong. Haley Stevens, Sen. Gary Peters, David Madeira, Jim Farley, Andrew Smith Jim Morrison, Jeff Gilbert, John McElroy, Yu Jun, and Ted Serbinski.

