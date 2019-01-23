ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Ice prompted officials to shut down Detroit’s main airport as slippery conditions from freezing rain left some Michigan roadways treacherous and shut down some schools.

All DTW taxiways and runways are closed due to icy conditions. The constant precipitation diluted the deicing fluid. Crews are working to reopen the surfaces. DTW is expected to be closed overnight. Please contact your airline before heading to the airport. — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) January 23, 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration reports Detroit Metropolitan Airport was closed about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The FAA says it’s expected to reopen for flights Wednesday morning.

The shutdown stranded travelers, with dozens of flights Tuesday night and Wednesday canceled or delayed.

The airport says in a statement that maintenance crews had been treating taxiways and runways at the airport leading up to the shutdown, but “precipitation has diluted the de-icing fluid, causing it to be ineffective.” The airport says crews are working to get the airport back open.

Icy roadways led to crashes and prompted some school districts to close for the day Wednesday.

