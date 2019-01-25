MICHIGAN (PATCH)— A new report is highlighting the safest cities you can live in in Michigan. Alarms.org has released their annual list of safest cities in Michigan this week and lists the cities that have the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population.
The study shows that Michigan has violent crime rates that are above the national average, but property crime rates fall well below that. There are often big differences between the cities, too.
Overall, Michigan is the 11th safest state for property crime. The violent crime rate is, by contrast, above US average (ratio 1.18) with 4.08 crimes per 1,000 versus a national average of 3.47 making it the 34th safest state for violent crime
25 safest cities in Michigan:
1. Grosse Ile Township
2. Beverly Hills
3. Rochester
4. Berkley
5. South Lyon
6. Farmington
7. Milford
8. Bloomfield Township
9. Trenton
10. Clawson
11. Birmingham
12. Hamburg Township
13. Grosse Pointe Park
14. Plymouth Township
15. West Bloomfield Township
16. Royal Oak
17. New Baltimore
18. Grand Haven
19. Grosse Pointe Woods
20. Riverview
21. Farmington Hills
22. Shelby Township
23. Flushing Township
24. Fraser
25. Novi
