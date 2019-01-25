MICHIGAN (PATCH)— A new report is highlighting the safest cities you can live in in Michigan. Alarms.org has released their annual list of safest cities in Michigan this week and lists the cities that have the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population.

The study shows that Michigan has violent crime rates that are above the national average, but property crime rates fall well below that. There are often big differences between the cities, too.

Overall, Michigan is the 11th safest state for property crime. The violent crime rate is, by contrast, above US average (ratio 1.18) with 4.08 crimes per 1,000 versus a national average of 3.47 making it the 34th safest state for violent crime

25 safest cities in Michigan:

1. Grosse Ile Township

2. Beverly Hills

3. Rochester

4. Berkley

5. South Lyon

6. Farmington

7. Milford

8. Bloomfield Township

9. Trenton

10. Clawson

11. Birmingham

12. Hamburg Township

13. Grosse Pointe Park

14. Plymouth Township

15. West Bloomfield Township

16. Royal Oak

17. New Baltimore

18. Grand Haven

19. Grosse Pointe Woods

20. Riverview

21. Farmington Hills

22. Shelby Township

23. Flushing Township

24. Fraser

25. Novi

