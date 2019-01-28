DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case of the 3-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by last week on Southfield Freeway.

We need your help to find whoever murdered 3-year-old Christian Miller. Please report anything you know to @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips are anonymous. Please share. pic.twitter.com/jrQT1S84bW — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) January 28, 2019

Christian Miller was killed Thursday evening when his mother was driving on Southfield Freeway when her car was hit by a bullet that pierced the side of the vehicle. He died the following morning.

Police have said it’s unclear whether the vehicle was targeted and that the shooting did not appear to be related to road rage.

Police have released images and surveillance video that show what officers describe as the suspect’s vehicle. It is a silver four-door Mercedes.

Tips can be left anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the Crime Stoppers of Michigan website.

