DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Former Case Tech teacher and professor at Wayne State has been selected as the 2019 Kresge Eminent Artist.

Gloria House was selected because of her achievement in the arts and her contribution to the growth and vibrancy of Detroit’s cultural environment.

Kresge Arts in Detroit says the award comes with a $50,000 prize.

We the People of Detroit ARE PROUD to join Kresge Arts Detroit in their Announcing of the 2019 Eminent Artist – Dr Gloria House aka our Mama Aneb!

She is a GLOBAL TREASURER and glowingly brilliant artist and activist! https://t.co/Ce64JAVhXh — WeThePeopleDet (@WeThePeopleDet) January 25, 2019

House has published four poetry collections. She’s taught French language and advanced composition at Cass Technical High School in Detroit. House also was a professor of African American literature, American culture, and research methods at Wayne State University in Detroit where she co-chaired the school’s Black Caucus.

Congratulations to #Detroit poet and @WayneState Professor Emerita Gloria House on this lifetime achievement. 💚💛 https://t.co/JPTOZzeqjc — Wayne State College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (@WayneStateCLAS) January 25, 2019

She also designed a curriculum for the major in African American and African Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Kresge Arts in Detroit is funded by the Troy-based Kresge Foundation and administered by the College for Creative Studies.

