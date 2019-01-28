Detroit (CBS Detroit) -Open Door Outreach Center’s primary mission, in the spirit of interfaith charity, is to provide emergency services of food, clothing, household items, and referral information to families in need.

“Most of our people that we serve are extremely low income,” explains Karen Myers, Executive Director of Open Door Outreach Center. “Basically you come in and show us your income and proof of residency and you’re able to shop in our food pantry.”

“We have a resale store and it provides money for us to purchase food, so that’s the main point of it. But it is also a service arm, and we give vouchers four times a year. So when your kids grow out of their summer clothes, you can come and get a voucher and shop for free.”

“$30,000 has been given out in vouchers to our families, and then over $30,000 has been made for us to buy food for the pantry. The resale store is open to the public, so it’s neighbor helping a neighbor, community resources pulled together in a way that becomes basic needs for somebody’s survival.”

