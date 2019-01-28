Filed Under:Eye On Detroit, Food Pantry, interfaith charity, Open Door Outreach Center

Detroit (CBS Detroit) -Open Door Outreach Center’s primary mission, in the spirit of interfaith charity, is to provide emergency services of food, clothing, household items, and referral information to families in need.

“Most of our people that we serve are extremely low income,” explains Karen Myers, Executive Director of Open Door Outreach Center.  “Basically you come in and show us your income and proof of residency and you’re able to shop in our food pantry.”

“We have a resale store and it provides money for us to purchase food, so that’s the main point of it. But it is also a service arm, and we give vouchers four times a year. So when your kids grow out of their summer clothes, you can come and get a voucher and shop for free.”

“$30,000 has been given out in vouchers to our families, and then over $30,000 has been made for us to buy food for the pantry. The resale store is open to the public, so it’s neighbor helping a neighbor, community resources pulled together in a way that becomes basic needs for somebody’s survival.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s