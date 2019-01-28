LANSING (CBS Detroit/AP) — Extreme cold and heavy snow has led to the closure of Michigan’s state government, including the Capitol building, secretary of state and legislative offices.

They’re set to reopen Tuesday.

Most state government offices in the Lower Peninsula were closed, effective at 10 a.m., except certain offices handling critical functions. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging motorists to stay off the roads.

Monday’s snowstorm also prompted Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to declare a snow emergency. City offices are closed, and driving in the city is restricted unless it is for essential reasons.

The National Weather Service says the Lansing region is forecast to get about 8 inches of snow in the daytime.

Hundreds of schools are closed Monday across Michigan as road conditions deteriorated. Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti was among those that canceled classes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday. Read more about current weather condition here.

