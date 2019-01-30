EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Spartans coach, Tom Izzo said guard, Joshua Langford, will likely need surgery and be out for the rest of the season.

Langford has missed the last eight games. In the 13 games he did play, all starts, Langford averaged 15 points.

No. 6 Michigan State had its 13-game winning streak snapped with a loss at Purdue on Sunday.

The Spartans host Indiana on Saturday.

