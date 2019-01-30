EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Spartans coach, Tom Izzo said guard, Joshua Langford, will likely need surgery and be out for the rest of the season.
Langford has missed the last eight games. In the 13 games he did play, all starts, Langford averaged 15 points.
EAST LANSING, MI – JANUARY 02: Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans in a walking boot prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Breslin Center on January 2, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
No. 6 Michigan State had its 13-game winning streak snapped with a loss at Purdue on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 29: Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans drives the ball tot he basket during the first half as Austin Richie #32 of the Northern Illinois Huskies defends at the Breslin Center on December 29, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Northern Illinois 88-60. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
The Spartans host Indiana on Saturday.
