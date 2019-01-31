SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Police say a 60-year-old Michigan man has been found dead outdoors amid frigid temperatures.

Police say the man’s body was discovered in East Lansing on Wednesday.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, although police say foul play is not suspected. The deaths of at least two other Michigan residents have been connected to the extreme cold weather.

In Ecorse, police identified a 70-year-old victim as Gary Sammons, a former city council member, and teacher. He was found Tuesday outside his home.

