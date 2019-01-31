



Saturday at 11am

Can manufacturing, which has been the backbone of Metro Detroit’s economy, give itself a face-lift so that in the minds of young people, it will be seen as a cool industry in which they can work?

And how do we make sure that people are better prepared for advanced manufacturing jobs and other tech jobs of the future?

Those were among questions discussed during taping of the MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable as MICHauto Executive Director Glenn Stevens, David Nicholson, CEO of PVS Chemicals, and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about the talent gap and ongoing challenges.

Patterson mentioned a company reaching out to him in hopes of finding qualified auto mechanics and having troubles doing so. “These are high paying jobs, over six-figures,” Patterson said

Stevens talked about MICHAuto and its focus on talent issues as well

Nicholson, a third generation CEO of the family-owned chemical company headquartered on Detroit’s east side started by his grandfather, discussed how they have been addressing their talent needs

“Simply put, we train them for the jobs,” he said.

The roundtable also offered predictions about the Super Bowl game airing this Sunday on CBS when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off.

Nicholson also appeared earlier in the show with his father, James B. Nicholson, and Jim Nicholson, his older brother, as they talked about being a family-run company and how they interact with each other.

They talked about some changes at the company. Jim Nicholson, who served as president and CEO of PVS Chemicals, was recently promoted to Co-Chairman of the Board, James B. Nicholson, continues as Co-Chair, and David Nicholson, took over as President and CEO after serving as Group CEO for PVS manufacturing assets.

PVS Chemicals. was founded in Detroit in 1945. Today the company has more than 1,200 employees with facilities and operations in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia.

James B. Nicholson is actively involved with numerous community organizations in leadership roles across Metro Detroit. The family has also been involved in improving education with a focus on Detroit Public Schools Community District and talked about challenges before the state’s largest district.

