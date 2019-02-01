Filed Under:2019, detroit


ECORSE (PATCH) — A former councilman in Metro Detroit was reportedly found frozen to death in Michigan’s subzero temperatures on Wednesday.

Former Ecorse City Councilman Gary Sammons, who served the city in numerous capacities over his career, was found dead across the street from his home near Ecorse City Hall, reports say. The 70-year-old was reportedly not dressed for the weather and was found dead that morning outside of his neighbor’s house.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s