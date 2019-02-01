



ECORSE (PATCH) — A former councilman in Metro Detroit was reportedly found frozen to death in Michigan’s subzero temperatures on Wednesday.

Former Ecorse City Councilman Gary Sammons, who served the city in numerous capacities over his career, was found dead across the street from his home near Ecorse City Hall, reports say. The 70-year-old was reportedly not dressed for the weather and was found dead that morning outside of his neighbor’s house.

