MONROVIA, IN (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Indiana State Police say one person died Friday morning when they crashed into a salt truck on I-70 in central Indiana.

Police Sgt. John Perrine tells the Indianapolis Star that the crash happened about 6:15 a.m. Friday near Monrovia in Hendricks County. Perrine says the Indiana Department of Transportation salt truck pulled over due to a mechanical issue and its hazard lights were on. He says another vehicle struck the truck’s rear and the person in that vehicle died.

The crash happened as a snow storm moved across Indiana, bringing 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. The storm follows a deep freeze that saw temperatures as low as minus 25 in LaPorte on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to rise in the coming days, with highs reaching the 50s in Indiana on Sunday.

