A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe, Lapeer, Genesee, Shiawassee, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland, Bay, Huron, St. Clair and Livingston counties. An afternoon rainfall, snow melt and mild temperatures will contribute to increased flow in river areas, resulting in some ice blockages.

It’s likely that the freezing rain will impact the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the heaviest precipitation along the area of the I-94 corridor. Expect around a tenth of an inch of freezing rain, forecasters say.

A second round of light freezing rain will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

