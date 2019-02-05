



– The area’s premier Cardboard Sled Race is set to take place on Feb. 9 at Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron Parkway.

The race is open to anyone – individuals, families, corporate teams – who want to put their engineering skills to the test. The sleds will take to the race course at 1:30 p.m., but participants are welcome and encouraged to come earlier to join in other activities that will be happening, said Eric Suender, event organizer and STEM Executive with the Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council.

Those activities include Snow Snakes, a Snowball Trebuchet and STEM-related activities designed to educate and engage participants.

“We want everyone of all ages to join us for what we hope will become an annual celebration of winter and the many outdoor activities available,” Suender said. “We will be some very creative sleds cruising down the hills at Kensington.”

Officials with Kensington Metropark said they are very excited to be a part of the event.

