KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Jason Dalton, the former Uber driver who killed six people between shifts between while working as a driver gets life in prison with no chance of parole.

Dalton is scheduled to receive the mandatory sentence Tuesday in Kalamazoo County. The surprise guilty plea as lawyers and a judge planned for jury selection came Jan. 7 — nearly three years after he shot eight people at three locations.

Four women, a man, and a 17-year-old boy were killed.

Dalton told a judge last month that he wanted to plead guilty “for quite a while.” Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said he advised Dalton against it but added his 48-year-old client wanted to spare the victims’ families more grief.

Police quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app-controlled him.

