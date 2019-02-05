DETROIT (AP) — Most of Michigan is bracing for freezing rain that’s expected to leave roads icy as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula deals with lingering effects of an ice storm.

The National Weather Service says freezing rain starting Tuesday night is expected to continue into midday Wednesday across the Lower Peninsula.

The weather service says freezing rain and sleet could change to rain before wrapping up, leaving a thin coating to up to a half-inch of ice depending on the location. Snow also is forecast further north. A winter weather advisory was issued.

An ice storm Monday closed schools in the Upper Peninsula and prompted the U.S. Postal Service to suspend mail delivery in the Marquette area. WLUC-TV reports utilities are dealing with scattered power outages and some schools remain closed Tuesday.

