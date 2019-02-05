Filed Under:2019, Clinton Twp.


CLINTON TOWNSHIP (PATCH)— A 42-year-old man has been charged after police say he overpowered two EMS workers and stole an ambulance, leading to a crash involving two police officers on Feb. 2.

Reports say Gunnar Theodore Ahlson was a psychiatric patient being transported from McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens to Auburn Hills. He reportedly overpowered two Medstar employees and stole the ambulance, heading westbound on Hall Road and then northbound on Schoenherr where he crashed into two Macomb County Sheriff patrol cars, police said.

