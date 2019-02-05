Detroit (CBS Detroit) – The new Shinola Hotel has finally opened in downtown Detroit, and CBS Detroit got an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of this unique space.

The Shinola Hotel property encompasses Lot #70 in section 7 of the plan of Detroit. The very piece of land that belonged to Thomas Parker in 1809. This hotel signifies the re-birth and re-invention of Detroit.

“Inspiration for the Shinola Hotel started with Tom Kartsotis, who is the founder of Shinola, the brand” explains Elliot Broom, General Manager of the Shinola Hotel. “Tom always says that when he started Shinola, he wanted to do it in Detroit and his main goal was to create jobs!”

The Shinola Hotel…not just space, but a very thoughtfully curated environment.

