



A new report has ranked six places in Michigan among the 50 worst places to live in America, but take note of several caveats. Researchers at 24/7 Wall St. published the dubious rankings Monday. The list was based on a weighted index of more than two dozen measures across four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life and community.

The report notably excludes places with fewer than 8,000 residents and only took the top-ranking city in a given county. It also doesn’t include any sort of happiness survey, so take that information as you will.

The list includes cities, towns, villages, boroughs and Census-designated places. In Michigan, Ecorse, Detroit, Muskegon Heights, Benton Harbor and Highland Park made the list. Here’s what the authors found:

Ecorse, No. 43

Population: 9,321

Poverty rate: 36.8 percent (top 10 percent)

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 1,533 (top 10 percent)

Median home value: $37,900 (bottom 10 percent)

Benton Harbor, No. 20

Population: 9,944

Poverty rate: 48 percent (top 10 percent)

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 2,202 (top 10 percent)

Median home value: $56,200 (bottom 10 percent)

Muskegon Heights, No. 19

Population: 10,743

Poverty rate: 39.3 percent (top 10 percent)

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 1,808 (top 10 percent)

Median home value: $42,900 (bottom 10 percent)

Detroit, No. 18

Population: 679,865

Poverty rate: 37.9 percent (top 10 percent)

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 2,057 (top 10 percent)

Median home value: $42,800 (bottom 10 percent)

Flint, No 11

Population: 97,810

Poverty rate: 41.2 percent (top 10 percent)

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 1,945 (top 10 percent)

Median home value: $28,200 (bottom 10 percent)

Highland Park, No. 5

Population: 10,955

Poverty rate: 49 percent (top 10 percent)

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 1,701 (top 10 percent)

Median home value: $35,500 (bottom 10 percent)

