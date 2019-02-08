Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Player Development

DETROIT (AP) — Player development is the key for 2019 squad.

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a solo home run to Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

For the Detroit Tigers, success isn’t really measured in wins and losses these days.

That’s what happens when a franchise knows it is rebuilding and has almost no expectation of contending.

“I don’t think anybody likes a rebuild. I think everybody would rather have a team that’s prepared to win a hundred games and get into the playoffs — as we would,” general manager Al Avila said. “But it is a painful process.”

The Tigers lost 98 games in each of the past two seasons, and it may be a while before the top prospects make any significant impact at the major league level. The Tigers actually managed to finish third in the AL Central last season, since the White Sox and Royals both lost at least 100 games. But Detroit is probably behind Chicago, at least, in terms of which franchise is better positioned for quick improvement.

 

 

SURPRISE, AZ – NOVEMBER 03: AFL East All-Star, Daz Cameron #13 of the Detroit Tigers bats during the Arizona Fall League All Star Game at Surprise Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

This will be an important season for Detroit’s minor league prospects, and a year from now, Tigers fans might have a better sense of how soon they might be able to watch winning baseball again. In the meantime, Detroit will hope for a healthier season for slugger Miguel Cabrera, who played just 38 games last year before having biceps surgery.

“If he feels as good as he’s talking right now — because it sounds like he’s really happy, really excited — that’s important for this baseball team because we need him,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 26: Manager Ron Gardenhire #15 of the Detroit Tigers speaks with umpire Larry Vanover #27 after a replay overturned an out during the fifth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins on September 26, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

 

The 35-year-old Cabrera is the most prominent link remaining to the Detroit teams that won four straight division titles from 2011-14. The focus now is on the future. The Tigers do have a few young players who have already contributed in the majors, such as right-hander Michael Fulmer, reliever Joe Jimenez and third baseman Jeimer Candelario. But Fulmer and Candelario are already 25, and neither was all that great last year.

NEW LOOK

It may still be a while before the Tigers are in the mix for top free agents, but they made a few modest moves early this offseason. Detroit added pitchers Matt Moore and Tyson Ross, both of whom could help the rotation if healthy, and the Tigers also signed shortstop Jordy Mercer. Detroit also made an interesting move when it claimed Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Seattle. The Tigers have listed Cowart as an infielder and a right-handed pitcher. He hasn’t pitched in the majors, but he was a prep star on the mound and at the plate.

 

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Jordy Mercer #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws over to first base on a ball hit by Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals (not pictured) during the fifth inning at PNC Park on September 18, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

“They say he has a great arm,” Gardenhire said. “Now, you just take it out there and let it fly and see what happens.”

ROOKIES TO WATCH

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 27: Christin Stewart #14 of the Detroit Tigers catches a ball hit by Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins in left field during the first inning of the game on September 27, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

 

Outfielder Christin Stewart, a first-round draft pick in 2015, made his big league debut in September and played 17 games. Outfielder Daz Cameron, who came to the Tigers in the trade for Justin Verlander in 2017, could arrive in the majors at some point this year after reaching Triple-A in 2018. Most of the team’s top prospects are pitchers, though. Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, hasn’t pitched above Class A, and Franklin Perez, who was also acquired in the trade for Verlander, had an injury-plagued 2018. But Beau Burrows and Alex Faedo — first-rounders in 2015 and 2017 — got significant work at Double-A last year.

THEY’RE SET

The Tigers have questions throughout their roster, especially since almost any veteran who plays well could become a trade candidate. Mercer could be a solid pickup at shortstop, and the versatile Niko Goodrum — who played every infield position and both corner outfield spots in 2018 — gives Gardenhire a good bit of lineup flexibility.

THEY’RE NOT

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 20: Grayson Greiner #17 of the Detroit Tigers hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in Jim Adduci of the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Royals 11-8. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

James McCann played regularly behind the plate for Detroit for the past four years, but although he hit for some power, the Tigers let him leave via free agency after he posted a .267 on-base percentage last year. That leaves Grayson Greiner, who hit .219 in his debut season, at catcher along with John Hicks.

SECOND DECK

Mize received an invitation to spring training, so even if he’s unlikely to make the team, he should receive plenty of attention from Detroit fans hoping for better days ahead. The Tigers open the regular season at Toronto on March 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s