Filed Under:AP Rankings, Michigan Basketball, Michigan State Basketball

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wolverines slow down Happ and Spartans break 3 game slid.

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 09: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Charles Matthews as he leaves the game while playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on February 09, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 61-52. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Second-ranked Duke got rolling from 3-point range, then took a big step toward winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season race.

The Blue Devils beat third-ranked Virginia 81-71 on Saturday night in a matchup of league heavyweights ahead of Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll. That secured a regular-season sweep of the reigning league champion Cavaliers.

 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers calls a play in the second half during a game against the Duke Blue Devils at John Paul Jones Arena on February 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

 

Now the Blue Devils (21-2, 9-1 ACC) hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Cavaliers (20-2, 8-2) entering the final month of the schedule, which will make it tougher for Virginia to catch them in the standings. Virginia’s two losses to Duke mean the Cavaliers have lost more games against league opponents this year compared with its 20-1 run during last year’s regular-season and tournament titles.

Maybe more importantly, Duke’s torrid 3-point shooting showed how difficult it will be for any team — inside or outside the league — to stop the Blue Devils if their outside shot is falling.

Duke entered Saturday shooting just 30.8 percent from behind the arc, ranking 13th among the ACC’s 15 teams. That is on pace to finish as by far the worst mark in program history, and Duke had made 14 of 50 3s (28 percent) in the two games entering its trip to Charlottesville.

 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – FEBRUARY 09: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots over De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on February 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

 

But with the Cavaliers working to clog the lane, Duke made 13 of 21 tries against a defense that ranks No. 3 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency (86.4 points allowed per 100 possessions).

If the Blue Devils are able to stretch defenses that well going forward, there will be even more driving lanes for freshman stars RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson in a schedule that still includes Tuesday’s trip to No. 16 Louisville as well as two matchups with No. 8 North Carolina.

“They have some special players in what they can do,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said afterward. “It’s not just if you’re really tight on them, they certainly can beat you off the dribble and get on the glass, but they weren’t missing many.”

ACC CO-LEADERS

Duke isn’t alone atop the ACC. Rival UNC is there, too.

 

CHAPEL HILL, NC – FEBRUARY 09: Coby White #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after making a three-point shot in the second half of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Dean Smith Center on February 9, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. UNC won 88-85 in OT. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

 

UNC (19-4) beat North Carolina State on Tuesday by scoring 113 points , its best output in a league game in more than 15 years. Then the Tar Heels hung on to beat struggling Miami 88-85 in overtime Saturday in a game featuring big shot after big shot, primarily between UNC freshman point guard Coby White (33 points) and 5-foot-7 Miami guard Chris Lykes (27 points).

That put the Tar Heels at 9-1 in the ACC for the first time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams entering another marquee game: Monday’s visit from Virginia.

STILL ROLLING

Top-ranked Tennessee is still rolling along.

The Volunteers (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) won two games by a dozen points this week, beating Missouri and Florida to push their school-record winning streak to 18 games. It’s the nation’s longest active streak and now stands as the longest for coach Rick Barnes in a career spanning more than three decades.

 

NASHVILLE, TN – JANUARY 23: Head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts in the first half of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gym on January 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 88-83 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

“The fact of the matter is I just say, ‘Let’s win the next one, let’s try to win the next game,’ because wins are hard to come by at any point in time,” Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. “The fact that they’ve done what they’ve done, they get the credit for it, but I’ve never thought about win streaks or any of that.”

WOLVERINES SLOW HAPP

Seventh-ranked Michigan (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) beat No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday, avenging its first loss this season. It helped that the Wolverines had a better day against Badgers forward Ethan Happ in Round 2.

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 09: Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers takes a shot around Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Crisler Arena on February 09, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 61-52. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Happ, a preseason Associated Press All-American, had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists with just one turnover in the first meeting . The 6-foot-10 senior still had a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) in the rematch, but he had just one assists with five of Wisconsin’s seven turnovers.

TIP-INS

Fifth-ranked Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 SEC) pushed its win streak to 10 games by beating South Carolina and Mississippi State . … Ninth-ranked Michigan State (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) had lost three straight games before Saturday’s victory over Minnesota. … Markus Howard went for 38 points in No. 10 Marquette’s victory over No. 14 Villanova, marking his third 30-point output in four games. … No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-5, 7-4 ACC) was the only ranked team to suffer a two-loss week, falling to Louisville and Clemson while failing to reach 65 points each time with point guard Justin Robinson out indefinitely because of an injury.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s