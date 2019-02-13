Filed Under:Manistee River


CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) – Federal officials are delaying a ban on alcoholic beverages along sections of three rivers in the Huron-Manistee National Forest in northern Michigan.

Supervisor Leslie Auriemmo said Tuesday the prohibition will be put off for at least a year.

Officials announced the ban earlier this month, saying it would protect natural resources and public safety on the Au Sable, Manistee and Pine rivers.

(Credit: Devon Kotke/ Shutterstock)

(Credit: Devon Kotke/ Shutterstock)

Violations would be punishable by a fine and imprisonment.

The U.S. Forest Service says many people favored the ban. But thousands signed an online petition against it. Critics said it would hurt tourism.

(Credit: JL Jahn/ Shutterstock)

(Credit: JL Jahn/ Shutterstock)

Auriemmo says a group representing small businesses, local governments, and private citizens will develop a plan for restoring public safety on the rivers. The alcohol ban may be imposed in 2020 if conditions don’t improve.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s