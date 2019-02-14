DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Ionia County to help it recover from recent flooding in Portland and other winter weather effects.

The declaration Wednesday also noted recent ice storm damage in the city of Belding and authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts “above and beyond” what it already was doing in conjunction with local agencies in Ionia County.

Meanwhile, the state received more snow whipped by high winds. The National Weather Service says 8.1 inches of snow fell in the Saginaw area over 36 hours ending at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ingham County reported numerous vehicle slide-offs.

DTE Energy says service has been restored to 58,000 of the utility’s 61,000 customers who lost power Monday and Tuesday.

