DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
24-26-32-38-42, Lucky Ball: 18
Poker Lotto
JS-5C-4D-3H-10H
Midday Daily 3
9-0-7
Midday Daily 4
9-2-3-8
Daily 3
0-6-7
Daily 4
8-2-2-1
Fantasy 5
08-09-27-29-32
Estimated jackpot: $617,000
Keno
01-03-04-05-08-11-14-21-27-29-34-38-41-46-51-52-56-59-60-66-67-69
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $190 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $260 million
