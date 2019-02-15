Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

24-26-32-38-42, Lucky Ball: 18

Poker Lotto

JS-5C-4D-3H-10H

Midday Daily 3

9-0-7

Midday Daily 4

9-2-3-8

Daily 3

0-6-7

Daily 4

8-2-2-1

Fantasy 5

08-09-27-29-32

Estimated jackpot: $617,000

Keno

01-03-04-05-08-11-14-21-27-29-34-38-41-46-51-52-56-59-60-66-67-69

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $260 million

