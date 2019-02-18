Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
JD-QD-KD-4H-6S
Midday Daily 3
0-4-5
Midday Daily 4
1-6-2-6
Daily 3
6-8-5
Daily 4
2-5-0-8
Fantasy 5
16-24-26-31-38
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-09-15-22-23-25-27-33-37-40-48-52-53-55-64-66-67-69-71-74-76-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.