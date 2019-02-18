Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

JD-QD-KD-4H-6S

Midday Daily 3

0-4-5

Midday Daily 4

1-6-2-6

Daily 3

6-8-5

Daily 4

2-5-0-8

Fantasy 5

16-24-26-31-38

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-09-15-22-23-25-27-33-37-40-48-52-53-55-64-66-67-69-71-74-76-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

