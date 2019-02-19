HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities are seeking an 18-year-old man suspected in the weekend slaying of a 14-year-old boy that’s believed to be gang-related at a hotel in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says warrants have been issued charging Juan Sandro Cabrera with open murder, using a firearm during a felony and being a gang member. Tips are being sought from the public regarding his whereabouts. The sheriff’s office says he should be considered dangerous.

Troy “TJ” Wells Jr. of Holland was fatally shot early Saturday in Holland Township. The shooting happened after authorities say two groups rented rooms at the Hampton Inn for parties. Investigators say a 23-year-old Holland man initially sought in the slaying no longer is a suspect.

West Ottawa Public Schools says Wells was an eighth grade student.

