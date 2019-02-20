



Survivor returns tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT for its 38th season on CBS. This latest chapter will be called Survivor: Edge Of Extinction and features an all-new elimination twist for players voted off the island. Fourteen new players and four Survivor veterans will be competing against each other this season, each with the goal of being named Sole Survivor…and taking home the million dollar grand prize.

“After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision,” said Jeff Probst, who returns as host this season. “Go home or go to the edge of extinction where they’ll be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”

Tune in tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT for the season premiere of Survivor: Edge Of Extinction, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.