EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Two Michigan State University athletic trainers face administrative complaints alleging they lied to investigators in the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

(Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

State officials say the complaints involve the trainer licenses of Destiny Teachnor-Hauk and Lianna Hadden.

The complaints state students informed both about discomfort during treatments by Nassar. Licensing officials say Teachnor-Hauk and Hadden denied being told that by students.

Teachnor-Hauk and Hadden can file responses to the complaints. Sanctions include fines, license suspension, and revocation. Their attorney didn’t respond to a message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

(Credit: Katherine Welles/ Shutterstock.com)

A Michigan State spokeswoman says the school is reviewing the complaints.

Hundreds of girls and women said Nassar molested them while he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics. He is in prison for sexually assaulting patients and possessing child pornography.

