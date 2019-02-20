Did you know that 3 in 10 Americans have a tattoo? Having that loved one’s name or image on your body may have seemed like a good idea at the time. But what if you changed your mind? Thanks to places like Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers, that split decision no longer has to be a permanent regret.

“Our purpose at Invisible Ink is to change peoples lives,” says Kristy Vitale, General Manager of Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers. “We have a lot of people that come in here with tattoos they put on their body, that has a really strong effect on how they feel about themselves. We build relationships and trust with our patients, and we’re walking along their journey with them.”

How does it work? Well, a laser delivers extremely short pulses of light energy into the treatment area. Beneath the skin, the ink selectively absorbs the light without destroying the surrounding normal tissue. After absorbing the light, the ink shatters into small particles that are harmlessly cleared by your body’s natural immune system in the weeks following the treatment.

“I was going through a rough time in my life, and I kinda just made an impulse decision,” explains James Raines, a patient at Invisible Ink. “And as soon as I got home, instantly my mother broke down into tears.”

“Getting this tattoo removed, honestly, it’s been changing my life phenomenally,” adds Raines. “It’s hard when people look at you and judge you for how you look when they don’t really know who you are. We all make mistakes, but we do what we gotta do to get them removed”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.