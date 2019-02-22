Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

15-21-23-27-37, Lucky Ball: 14

Poker Lotto

AD-7D-9H-10H-9S

Midday Daily 3

9-5-6

Midday Daily 4

5-0-2-2

Daily 3

7-1-7

Daily 4

7-1-8-2

Fantasy 5

09-12-17-33-39

Estimated jackpot: $197,000

Keno

01-05-06-09-14-16-23-30-32-44-48-49-50-51-55-56-57-58-62-67-74-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

