DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
15-21-23-27-37, Lucky Ball: 14
Poker Lotto
AD-7D-9H-10H-9S
Midday Daily 3
9-5-6
Midday Daily 4
5-0-2-2
Daily 3
7-1-7
Daily 4
7-1-8-2
Fantasy 5
09-12-17-33-39
Estimated jackpot: $197,000
Keno
01-05-06-09-14-16-23-30-32-44-48-49-50-51-55-56-57-58-62-67-74-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.