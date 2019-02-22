



ROYAL OAK (PATCH) — Do you know of a woman interested in a career in law enforcement or criminal justice?

The Royal Oak Police Department will be hosting an information session on law enforcement career opportunities for women at 6:00 p.m., February 27 in room 315 at Royal Oak City Hall. Sgt. Karly Renaud, Officer Cathy Szydlowski, Officer Katelyn Smaltz and Officer Kristen Karr will share their experience as police officers and answer questions.

Registration is open to any woman, aged 16 or older, who is curious about a career in law enforcement. Admission is free and food and beverages will be provided.

