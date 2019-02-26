DETROIT (AP) – Detroit has 60 days to assemble 200 acres of land where Fiat Chrysler can implement a proposed major expansion within the city.

A memorandum of understanding signed Tuesday between Detroit and the automaker outlines terms of the deal.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the land will have to be bought with the cooperation of landowners because the government can no longer use eminent domain powers for auto plant projects. He says the automaker is on a very tight schedule, but Detroit must act to land 5,000 jobs with an average wage of $58,000.

Fiat Chrysler said Tuesday it will bring 6,500 new jobs to Detroit and its suburbs in a $4.5 billion investment.

Duggan says they “are the kinds of jobs we need to bring back to the city.”

