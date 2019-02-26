Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

24-26-31-45-48, Lucky Ball: 17

Poker Lotto

KC-JS-9D-3H-4S

Midday Daily 3

1-5-6

Midday Daily 4

8-5-3-5

Daily 3

2-1-2

Daily 4

5-1-2-3

Fantasy 5

01-07-21-30-32

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

Keno

01-02-03-06-11-13-15-18-21-22-30-33-37-41-43-45-52-60-61-68-70-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s