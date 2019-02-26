Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
24-26-31-45-48, Lucky Ball: 17
Poker Lotto
KC-JS-9D-3H-4S
Midday Daily 3
1-5-6
Midday Daily 4
8-5-3-5
Daily 3
2-1-2
Daily 4
5-1-2-3
Fantasy 5
01-07-21-30-32
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
Keno
01-02-03-06-11-13-15-18-21-22-30-33-37-41-43-45-52-60-61-68-70-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
