



MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Wondering which communities in Michigan are the safest to live in? A new study has included nine cities from the Mitten as their 101 safest cities in America for 2019.

SafeHome.org released the study and said they “analyzed data from the FBI to statistically find out which cities are the safest in the nation.”

That’s not all they took into account. Here’s more from the study:

“The FBI data is compiled from the information provided by 13,366 law enforcement agencies. We also used the Chapman University Survey of American Fears to highlight the crime rates of what Americans fear most, between violent crime and property crime rates. This is largely the reason why home security system purchases are on the rise.”

Here’s How Michigan’s cities ranked:

No. 6: Rochester Hills

No. 12: West Bloomfield Township

No. 42: Farmington Hills

No. 46: Royal Oak

No. 47: Shelby Township

No. 56: Novi

No. 67: Canton Township

No. 84: St. Clair Shores

No. 98: Sterling Heights

Click here for the full report.