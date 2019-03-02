



Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Estia Greek Street Food



Topping the list is Estia Greek Street Food. Located at 2897 W. Maple Road, it’s the highest rated inexpensive Mediterranean restaurant in Troy, boasting 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp.

This is the eatery’s second location, following its debut in Warren. Drop by for a personalized gyro wrap, bowl or salad. Or opt for a signature wrap, like “The Real Greek,” stuffed with pork, tomatoes, mustard, onions, and fries.

2. Mr. Kabob Xpress

Next up is Mr. Kabob Xpress, situated at 2036 W. Big Beaver Road. With 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

One of four locations in the state, this Mr. Kabob Xpress offers a menu of salads, bowls, wraps, shawarmas, juices, and smoothies. Look for the falafel, made of flash-fried chickpeas smashed with vegetables, jalapeños, and Mr. Kabob’s secret recipe. Or order a gyro boasting slow-roasted lamb, and add any number of toppings, like jalapeño cilantro, red pepper, original hummus, cucumber mix, tabbouli, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled turnips.

3. Lolo Potluck



Lolo Potluck, located at 3950 Rochester Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Mediterranean and Egyptian spot 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.

Lolo Potluck offers a wide selection of dishes, ranging from salads and pasta to seafood and Egyptian specialties. Expect options like Mediterranean beef sausages and veggie stir-fry served over spicy yellow rice; and Egyptian koshari, a classic from Cairo combining white rice, lentils, macaroni and chickpeas topped with a housemade sauce and caramelized onions. There’s also chicken or beef kofta meatballs, shawarma and much more.

4. Romira’s City Grill

Romira’s City Grill, a diner and Greek spot, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 32 Yelp reviews.

Choose from one of Romira’s salads, like the NY Chef Salad featuring corned beef hash and Swiss cheese, or more traditional options like the Cobb, Greek or Julienne. There’s also a selection of pita and lawash wraps, which can be paired with fries and coleslaw.

Head over to 2891 W. Maple Road to see for yourself.

