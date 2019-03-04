Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Ted Lindsay

DETROIT (AP) — NHL legend and union pioneer passes away.

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 21: Former NHL player Ted Lindsay attends the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Detroit Red Wings great and Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay has died at 93.

His death was confirmed Monday by son-in-law Lew LaPaugh, president of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which raises money for autism research. Lindsay died Monday at his home in Michigan.

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 24: Former NHL player Ted Lindsay presents the Ted Lindsay Award during the 2015 NHL Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 24, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Lindsay was a nine-time All-Star and one of the game’s best left wings. He provided muscle and meanness for the Red Wings’ “Production Line” of the 1950s. He also worked with other NHL players to organize the original Players’ Association.

The Hockey Hall of Fame waived its three-year waiting period when it inducted Lindsay in 1966. Nine years earlier, he had been elected president of the players’ union. 

 

ST. PAUL, MN – OCTOBER 22: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (left) poses for a photo with 2008 Lester Patrick Award recipient Ted Lindsay at the Lester Patrick Award Luncheon October 22, 2008 at the St. Paul Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott A. Schneider/Getty Images)

 

Lindsay is also credited with starting the tradition in which the championship team skates around the ice with the Stanley Cup.

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 24: Actor Eric Stonestreet and NHL Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay speak onstage during the 2014 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on June 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

In 2010, the NHL Players’ Association renamed its version of the Most Valuable Player award after Lindsay.

