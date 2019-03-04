Filed Under:2019, Gas Tax, Local, Michigan


LANSING (AP) —Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a 45-cent increase in Michigan’s gasoline and diesel taxes to fix the roads, phased in later this year and in 2020.

RELATED: Michigan Leaders Back Tax Hike To Fix Roads 

A spokeswoman for the Democrat confirmed her plan Monday, a day before she presents it to the Republican-led Legislature. Tiffany Brown says Whitmer also will propose “protections to help offset the cost to people’s pocketbooks.” She will elaborate further Tuesday.

Whitmer, who campaigned on a pledge to fix deteriorating roads that experts say will only worse if nothing is done, wants to boost the 26-cents-a-gallon gas tax by 15 cents in October, an additional 15 cents in April 2020 and a final 15 cents in October 2020.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s