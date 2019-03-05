DETROIT (AP) — Audi, Volkswagen’s luxury brand announced Tuesday they are recalling nearly 75,000 cars and SUVs in the US due to a full leak in the engine which could cause a fire.

Models effects are the 2016 – 2018 A6, A7, and Q7 SUVs. Also included are 2015 – 2018 the A8 sedans.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government that parts of the fuel injection system can leak, and if the fuel hits an ignition source, it can catch fire. The documents didn’t list any fires or injuries. A message was left Tuesday for an Audi spokesman.

Dealers will replace the left and right fuel injector rails at no cost to owners.

Audi says owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

